Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Stephens in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s previous close.

ASB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W lowered Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $321.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.69 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,449.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Gregory Schmidt 23,673 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $55,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,449.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 45,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 186,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 57,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

