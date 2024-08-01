StepStone Group (STEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect StepStone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

StepStone Group Stock Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.71.

StepStone Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on StepStone Group from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.29 per share, for a total transaction of $996,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

