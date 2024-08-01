Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $44.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,006 shares in the company, valued at $701,222.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $131,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,222.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,810.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586 over the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $20,351,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth about $19,846,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 150,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after acquiring an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $5,834,000. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

