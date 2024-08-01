Stifel Nicolaus Boosts S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $540.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $535.00 to $540.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $526.73.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $484.73 on Wednesday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The company has a market cap of $151.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $453.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.