Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $18.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 5.45% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Envista from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Envista from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Envista stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.31. Envista has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Envista by 820.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 408,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after buying an additional 363,875 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Envista by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter worth $13,233,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

