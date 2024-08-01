Stifel Nicolaus Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $162.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.94.

TFII opened at $155.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $144.12. TFI International has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $162.13.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,583,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 793.1% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 181,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 161,094 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International in the first quarter worth about $10,118,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in TFI International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 381,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,932,000 after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

