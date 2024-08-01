Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$9.50 at National Bankshares

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Stingray Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stingray Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.58.

Shares of TSE RAY.A opened at C$8.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Stingray Group has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$422.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.41.

In related news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$715,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$715,000.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.15 per share, with a total value of C$1,001,000.00. 16.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

