Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 9,347 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,005% compared to the average daily volume of 444 call options.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ZVRA opened at $6.49 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $271.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zevra Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZVRA

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,340. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.