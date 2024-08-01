Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 39,377 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,069% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,367 call options.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Activity

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,372,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,709,412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,333 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,472,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,932,000 after buying an additional 1,212,642 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,955,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,796,000 after buying an additional 1,105,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3,234.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,100,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,669,000 after buying an additional 1,067,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

