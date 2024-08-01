StockNews.com Downgrades Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) to Sell

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TBBK opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58.

In other news, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cheryl Creuzot sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $25,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer F. Terry sold 11,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $362,218.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,131.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $7,184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,984,000 after purchasing an additional 184,647 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 396,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 164,855 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,469,000 after buying an additional 96,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Bancorp by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after buying an additional 70,361 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

