StockNews.com Downgrades German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) to Sell

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Hovde Group upped their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 3.5 %

German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.36. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $42.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.05 million. On average, analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,638,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in German American Bancorp by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 114,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 25,338 shares in the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

