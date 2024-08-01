StockNews.com Downgrades Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) to Sell

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ON. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Onsemi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

