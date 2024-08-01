StockNews.com Downgrades Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Silicom Stock Performance

Shares of SILC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Silicom has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.81.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 61,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 8,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

