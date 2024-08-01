StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $23.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hudson Global
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.