StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSON opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 million, a P/E ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 0.55. Hudson Global has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $23.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.18.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.98). Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $33.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Global will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hudson Global stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Global, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSON Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Hudson Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

