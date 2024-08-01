StockNews.com Lowers AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.54.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after purchasing an additional 73,638 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 678,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 105,414 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 855,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97,280 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,251,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

