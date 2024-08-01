StockNews.com Upgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Hold

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.41.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $44.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partners Value Investments L.P. grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 30,807,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,556,000 after purchasing an additional 280,098 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,656,000 after buying an additional 2,241,372 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 12,486,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,028,000 after buying an additional 988,538 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,760,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,765 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

