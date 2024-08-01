StockNews.com Upgrades CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) to “Hold”

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.09. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of CommScope by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CommScope by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

