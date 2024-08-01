StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to “Strong-Buy”

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx stock opened at $302.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 8.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

