StockNews.com Upgrades Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) to “Buy”

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,887,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 557,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 691.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 515,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,040,000 after buying an additional 450,620 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after buying an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,350,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.