StockNews.com Upgrades Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) to “Buy”

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $55.45 and a 12 month high of $137.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.87 and a 200-day moving average of $106.39.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Sterling Infrastructure
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sterling Infrastructure
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.