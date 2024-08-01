Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $371.68.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,258 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $327.45 on Thursday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The stock has a market cap of $124.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.89 and a 200 day moving average of $339.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

