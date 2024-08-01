Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $386.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $371.68.

Stryker stock opened at $327.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.52. Stryker has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Gouws Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

