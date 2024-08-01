Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BTIG Research from $372.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.68.

Get Stryker alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $327.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.52. Stryker has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Institutional Trading of Stryker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.