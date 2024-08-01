Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SMLP opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.39. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $16.36 EPS for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm had revenue of $118.87 million for the quarter.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,033.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering and freshwater delivery services.

