Summit Rock Advisors LP Buys Shares of 11,320 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Summit Rock Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after acquiring an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after buying an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after buying an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after buying an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.36. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.20.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

