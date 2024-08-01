Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SU. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Suncor Energy

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$55.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$52.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.06. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$40.01 and a 52-week high of C$56.69.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.23 by C$0.18. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.91%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.