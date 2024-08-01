SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
SunOpta Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.87 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
