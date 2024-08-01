Superior Industries International (SUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.68 million.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39. Superior Industries International has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.57.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

