Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Trading Down 0.7%

Supremex Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 1,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Supremex Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94.

Supremex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.