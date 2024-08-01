Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Surge Energy Stock Performance

SGY stock opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$708.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.02.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

(Get Free Report)

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.