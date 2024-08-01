Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Surge Energy Stock Performance
SGY stock opened at C$7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$708.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.02.
Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$158.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$158.95 million. Surge Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. Analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.7599558 earnings per share for the current year.
Surge Energy Company Profile
Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.
