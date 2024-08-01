Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,479,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.88% of Surgery Partners worth $223,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,354 shares in the company, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $39.64.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.66 million. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGRY shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Surgery Partners from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Macquarie started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGRY

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.