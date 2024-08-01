SVB Wealth LLC Cuts Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $4,813,000. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after buying an additional 102,174 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $13,672,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.34.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.