SVB Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 53.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter worth $845,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance by 2,870.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Trading Down 0.4 %

RS opened at $301.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.09. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $237.14 and a one year high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 18.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total transaction of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,421 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,805 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RS

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.