Sweetgreen (SG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Sweetgreen to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $157.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sweetgreen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $27.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59. Sweetgreen has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $36.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.31.

SG has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sweetgreen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $263,653.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,451,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

