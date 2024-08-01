Symbotic Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Symbotic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. BWS Financial has a “Sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Symbotic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Symbotic’s FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SYM. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.79.

Symbotic Stock Down 1.6 %

SYM opened at $26.81 on Thursday. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.06.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Symbotic

In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

