Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Symbotic updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Symbotic Price Performance

SYM stock opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.16. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707 over the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYM. BWS Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

See Also

