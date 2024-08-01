Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SYM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. Symbotic has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $64.14.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 21.2% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 11.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Symbotic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

