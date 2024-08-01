Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Lowered to $40.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.20% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Symbotic from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Symbotic from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.79.

NASDAQ:SYM opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. Symbotic has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of -111.71 and a beta of 1.87.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares in the company, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Symbotic news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Janet L. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,107 shares of company stock worth $5,950,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYM. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Symbotic by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

