Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q4 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.17 million. Synaptics had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synaptics Trading Up 1.7 %

SYNA stock opened at $87.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day moving average of $95.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.67.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

