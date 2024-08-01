Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SNDX stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Keith A. Goldan acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Stories

