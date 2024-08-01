Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($4.07) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.07) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.98). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS.

SNDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $22.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.22 and a 52-week high of $25.34.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 577,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,335,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,687,000 after purchasing an additional 718,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,254,000 after purchasing an additional 740,298 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,053,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.