T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

T2 Biosystems Price Performance

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. T2 Biosystems has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

