Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives $178.96 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.30.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.53 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

