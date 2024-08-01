Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q1 2025 guidance at -0.050-0.050 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.590 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Take-Two Interactive Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $130.34 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.30.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

