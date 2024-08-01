Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:TARS opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TARS
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Joby Aviation Stock: The Case for Upside Just Got Stronger
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Conviction Firms for Microsoft’s Double-Digit Stock Upside
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 5 Aggressive Growth Stocks for Long-Term Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.