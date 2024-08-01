Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.94 million. On average, analysts expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

