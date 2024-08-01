TC Energy Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report released on Monday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.19 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$55.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$56.29.

TSE TRP opened at C$58.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.01, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$53.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.86. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$44.70 and a 12 month high of C$58.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.74.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.10. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of C$4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.26 billion.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. In other TC Energy news, Director Kevin B. Engel sold 546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.53, for a total value of C$29,227.38. Also, Director Richard Prior sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total transaction of C$200,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $299,917. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 147.69%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

