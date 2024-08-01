TD Cowen Increases Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $380.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.92.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $351.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,117,000 after purchasing an additional 425,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after purchasing an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 636,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,990,000 after purchasing an additional 77,885 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

