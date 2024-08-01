TD Cowen Lowers Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $186.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $186.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.22.

Shares of WWD opened at $155.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.39. Woodward has a 1 year low of $119.03 and a 1 year high of $188.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $847.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.29 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after buying an additional 77,654 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Woodward by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,157,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Woodward by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 559,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,302,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Woodward by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,426,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

