TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a $450.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $359.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $373.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $431.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.60.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total transaction of $215,595.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at $443,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,443,547 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wingstop by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at about $1,355,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wingstop by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,827,000 after purchasing an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,006,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

