TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. TDK had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.

TDK Stock Down 2.6 %

TDK stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TDK has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

