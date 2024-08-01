TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.50, Yahoo Finance reports. TDK had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion.
TDK Stock Down 2.6 %
TDK stock opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TDK has a one year low of $33.66 and a one year high of $71.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22.
TDK Company Profile
