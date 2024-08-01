TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TTGT stock opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $913.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

